Anthony Gordon's Downhill Drama: Euro 2024 Near-Miss on an Electric Bike

England forward Anthony Gordon was recording himself on his phone while riding downhill, he said, when he went sailing over the handlebars of his electric bike in a crash that could well have ended his Euro 2024.

Gordon crashed the morning after he made his Euro debut as a late substitute in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Slovenia. What was meant to be a gentle recovery ride left him with a large gash on his chin, scrapes to his nose, road burn down one forearm, gashes on his knuckles that looked like he had been in a street fight, and some wounded pride.

Thankfully it was not more serious as Gordon hopes to play his way into Gareth Southgate's squad during the knockout round in Germany, starting with Sunday's last-16 match against Slovakia. "It was a lovely day and I was going downhill. I tried to take a quick video for my family and just show them what I was doing. And then before I knew it, I was face first into the floor," Gordon told reporters at Friday's press conference at England's training base.

"I had tried to press the (hand brake) to slow and then next minute, it's not slowed down, it's fully come to a stop, and I've gone 10 feet in the air chin first." One journalist poked a bit of fun at Gordon, presenting him with a gift of a neon green bike helmet and training wheels.

"I think the moral of that story is we probably spend a lot too much time on our phones these days," Gordon told reporters with a laugh. "Just enjoy the moments instead of going on the phone." Manager Gareth Southgate "laughed at first, just like everyone else did," Gordon said. "It was a bit of a joke. It wasn't that serious so everyone was just sort of laughing at me, laughing at me pain."

With Southgate's wealth of talented attackers in Germany, Gordon has been limited to just one minute of regulation time play, sparking a campaign among Newcastle fans for the forward - who had 11 goals and 10 assists in 35 Premier League games last season - to get more time on the pitch. What will it take to break into the squad?

"I'm not too sure, that's for the manager," Gordon said. "I can only control what I can. Try my best and make selection as hard for him as I possibly can. When or if I'm needed, I'll be more than ready." Gordon has no plans to press the issue with Southgate.

"No, I'm not that guy," he said. "If I train to the very best of my ability, do the best I can every day, that's my way of giving the manager a headache in terms of selection and the rest I can't control." Gordon, who earned the best player award of the Under 21 European Championship last summer, believes he has plenty to offer England, who have drawn criticism for their lacklustre performances so far, ranking 20th in goal attempts out of the 24 teams at the group stage.

"My strengths are I'm direct, I'm quick," he said. "I'm an absolute nightmare for anyone I play against. I'm always trying to put people on the back foot, and I think I add a different element to the team."

