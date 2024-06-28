Left Menu

Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India organizes 'wheelchair basketball coaching camp'

The camp aims to enhance the skills of para-athletes in Uttarakhand, preparing them for participation in national and international competitions

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:48 IST
Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India organizes 'wheelchair basketball coaching camp'
Players ahead of Three-day 'wheelchair basketball coaching camp' (Image: WBFI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special three-day wheelchair basketball training camp started from Friday and will end on Sunday at Stone Ridge International Public School, Rudrapur. The camp is being organized jointly by the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India and the Disabled Sporting Society Uttarakhand, under the leadership of Bharat Bhushan Chugh, state president of the Disabled Sporting Society Uttarakhand.

The camp aims to enhance the skills of para-athletes in Uttarakhand, preparing them for participation in national and international competitions. A total of 30 athletes, comprising 15 male and 15 female players from various districts of Uttarakhand, have been selected for the training. These athletes will receive specialized coaching from Varun Ahlawat, president of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India, and Louis Gaurang, an international coach and secretary, a release said. Harish Chaudhary, an international para-athlete and state secretary of the Society, explained that the selection process is based on the athletes' levels of disability, with each player being assigned a score from 1 to 4.5. The total score of the team on the court must not exceed 14 points, ensuring balanced competition by accounting for players' varying levels of mobility.

The coaching camp will provide comprehensive training to prepare the Uttarakhand team for the National Wheelchair Basketball Competition scheduled for October in Gwalior. Additionally, special coaches will be trained to monitor and enhance the performance of the players throughout the camp. Transport facilities and special wheelchairs for the training were generously provided by social worker Kavish Aggarwal from Noida. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024