Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India organizes 'wheelchair basketball coaching camp'

A special three-day wheelchair basketball training camp started from Friday and will end on Sunday at Stone Ridge International Public School, Rudrapur. The camp is being organized jointly by the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India and the Disabled Sporting Society Uttarakhand, under the leadership of Bharat Bhushan Chugh, state president of the Disabled Sporting Society Uttarakhand.

The camp aims to enhance the skills of para-athletes in Uttarakhand, preparing them for participation in national and international competitions. A total of 30 athletes, comprising 15 male and 15 female players from various districts of Uttarakhand, have been selected for the training. These athletes will receive specialized coaching from Varun Ahlawat, president of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India, and Louis Gaurang, an international coach and secretary, a release said. Harish Chaudhary, an international para-athlete and state secretary of the Society, explained that the selection process is based on the athletes' levels of disability, with each player being assigned a score from 1 to 4.5. The total score of the team on the court must not exceed 14 points, ensuring balanced competition by accounting for players' varying levels of mobility.

The coaching camp will provide comprehensive training to prepare the Uttarakhand team for the National Wheelchair Basketball Competition scheduled for October in Gwalior. Additionally, special coaches will be trained to monitor and enhance the performance of the players throughout the camp. Transport facilities and special wheelchairs for the training were generously provided by social worker Kavish Aggarwal from Noida. (ANI)

