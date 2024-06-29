Sports Stars Shine at US Olympic Trials, NHL Draft, and NBA Free Agency

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Holloway wins 110 metres hurdles in sizzling US Olympic trials

Grant Holloway won the 110 metres hurdles at the U.S. Olympic trials in a world lead of 12.86 seconds on Friday, as Gabby Thomas and Noah Lyles scorched their semi-final heats in the 200m. The three-time world champion Holloway took the immediate lead and was undeterred even as he clipped the seventh barrier, leaning hard over the finish line for the fourth fastest time in history.

Athletics-Olympic hurdler Lolo Jones returns to US trials at 41

Lolo Jones, at age 41, returned to the U.S. Olympic track and field trials for the first time in 12 years on Friday, competing in the 100 metres hurdles despite being "terrified" to step onto the track. One of the most recognisable women in American track, Jones is the oldest ever to qualify for the U.S. trials and said she hoped to inspire the younger competitors in Eugene, Oregon.

Longtime Lightning star Steven Stamkos could become free agent

The Tampa Bay Lightning and longtime star Steven Stamkos are unlikely to reach an agreement on a new deal prior to the start of NHL free agency. Stamkos, the team captain since March 2014, will become an unrestricted free agent on Monday if the two sides remain without a deal.

Sharks draft Macklin Celebrini with No. 1 overall pick

The San Jose Sharks chose center Macklin Celebrini with the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday in Las Vegas. Celebrini, who turned 18 on June 13, was the youngest player in NCAA Division I last season and the youngest to win the Hobey Baker Award after producing 32 goals and 32 assists in 38 games at Boston University.

2024 NBA Free Agency Primer

When the green flag drops on NBA free agency on Sunday, the queue of general managers ready to spend will depend on which players actually reach the open market. Changes in the Collective Bargaining Agreement permitted players to re-sign with their current teams and a number of coveted potential free agents are already off the board. Pascal Siakam ($189.5 million) returned to the Indiana Pacers, OG Anunoby ($212.5 million) is back with the Knicks, Immanuel Quickley ($175 million) agreed to stick with the Raptors, Nic Claxton (four years, $100 million) grabbed a bag in Brooklyn and Malik Monk ($78 million) re-upped with the Kings after his runner-up Sixth Man of the Year award finish.

NBA-U.S. judge sends Knicks-Raptors dispute to NBA commissioner

The New York Knicks' lawsuit that accused rivals the Toronto Raptors of hiring a "mole" who gave the Raptors scouting reports and other confidential material should be resolved by the NBA, not the courts, a federal judge in New York ruled on Friday. In a lawsuit filed last August the Knicks accused their former video, analytics and player-development assistant Ikechukwu Azotam of stealing thousands of proprietary files and forwarding them to the Raptors.

Soccer-Colombia's Cordoba crucial in Costa Rica's crushing defeat

Colombia continued their dominant run in the Copa America with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica and Jhon Cordoba putting in a strong showing to help his team extend their lead at the top of Group D and seal their place in the quarter-finals. Nestor Lorenzo's side have now gone 25 games without defeat and remain among the title favourites.

Gymnastics-Biles leads U.S. Olympic trials, Jones and DiCello injured

Simone Biles saved her best for last to seize the lead at the U.S. Olympic team trials in Minneapolis on Friday on an opening night where Shilese Jones and Kayla DiCello went down with injuries. Biles found herself in the unfamiliar position of trailing at the halfway point of the night after four-time Olympic champion produced an uncharacteristically wobbly performance on balance beam.

Analysis-Soccer-Vinicius unleashed boosts nervy Brazil to much-needed win

Vinicius Jr unleashed his inner beast in a little over 45 minutes of pure Brazilian football mayhem to guide the five-time World Cup champions to their first 2024 Copa America win against Paraguay on Friday. The 23-year-old electric winger scored twice and delivered a much-needed statement performance that Brazilian fans have long been waiting for. The Real Madrid rising star may be one of the best players in the world but until now that fiery spark has not been seen in his national team performances.

Explainer-What's next after NFL loses $4.7 billion 'Sunday Ticket' trial

A $4.7 billion U.S. verdict against the National Football League over the cost of its "Sunday Ticket" broadcast package could reshape how games are distributed — if it holds up. The blockbuster June 27 verdict could be tripled under antitrust law to more than $14 billion, but the NFL said it will fight to overturn it as the decade-long legal battle enters its next stage.

