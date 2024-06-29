Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Intense Training Camp

Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member squad for the Indian women's two-month training camp, which will begin at the SAI center on Monday.

Fresh from a break following a series of losses in the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in London and Antwerp, the Indian team is focusing on a rebuild. The squad suffered four defeats against Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp and losses to Germany (1-3) and Great Britain (2-3) in London.

'We recently traveled to Antwerp and London for the Europe leg of the Pro League, and while the results were not in our favor, we learned a lot as a team,' said Chief Coach Harendra Singh in a release. 'On several occasions, we were leading and proactively searching for an equalizer. These signs are promising for the initial stages of a rebuild. I am confident that the Indian Women's Hockey Team will be formidable in the future.' The camp concludes on August 31.

Team: Goalkeepers -- Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo. Defenders -- Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Choudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Preeti. Midfielders -- Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur. Forwards: Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

