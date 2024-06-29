Left Menu

Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Intense Training Camp

Hockey India has announced a 33-member squad for a two-month training camp starting this Monday at the SAI center. The team, coming off a series of losses in the FIH Pro League, will use this camp as a rebuild opportunity, according to Chief Coach Harendra Singh.

Updated: 29-06-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 13:05 IST
Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member squad for the Indian women's two-month training camp, which will begin at the SAI center on Monday.

Fresh from a break following a series of losses in the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in London and Antwerp, the Indian team is focusing on a rebuild. The squad suffered four defeats against Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp and losses to Germany (1-3) and Great Britain (2-3) in London.

'We recently traveled to Antwerp and London for the Europe leg of the Pro League, and while the results were not in our favor, we learned a lot as a team,' said Chief Coach Harendra Singh in a release. 'On several occasions, we were leading and proactively searching for an equalizer. These signs are promising for the initial stages of a rebuild. I am confident that the Indian Women's Hockey Team will be formidable in the future.' The camp concludes on August 31.

Team: Goalkeepers -- Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo. Defenders -- Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Choudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Preeti. Midfielders -- Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur. Forwards: Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

