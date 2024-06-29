Left Menu

Francesco Bagnaia Secures First Pole of the Season at Dutch MotoGP

Two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati broke the lap record in qualifying to achieve his first pole position of the season at the Dutch Motorcycle Grand Prix. Bagnaia surpassed championship leader Jorge Martin with a time of 1:30.540. The sprint race is set for later in the day.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 15:57 IST
Francesco Bagnaia Secures First Pole of the Season at Dutch MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati smashed the lap record in the qualifying session to clinch his first pole position of the season at the Dutch Motorcycle Grand Prix on Saturday. The 27-year-old Italian came into qualifying at TT Circuit Assen on the back of strong practice sessions and went fastest with a time of 1:30.540 to better championship leader Jorge Martin's mark of 1:30.877, set minutes earlier in Q2.

Martin, of Prima Pramac Racing, who has an 18-point lead over Bagnaia, finished second quickest, with Aprilia Racing's Maverick Vinales completing the front row. "I was struggling a little to find the limit to (get) the pole position but in the last races I was always a bit closer and finally in the pole position," Bagnaia said.

"It is fantastic in front of this crowd. Let's try to do the same this afternoon, try to lead. It won't be easy but I am very happy." The sprint takes place later on Saturday.

Martin, 26, said he was focused on himself, as Bagnaia tries to close the gap in the championship standings. "Really happy... I was really close to the pole position... I think the pace is fast. Pecco (Bagnaia) will try to make it a very fast race but we will be ready for that," Martin added.

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, third in the championship, will start seventh in Sunday's race after crashing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024