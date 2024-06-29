Lili Das: The Underdog of Indian Athletics Perseveres On

Middle-distance runner Lili Das emerged as a beacon of hope for Indian athletics in 2016. However, eight years later, she continues her quest for a senior international medal.

The absence of sponsors has hindered Das from reaching her full potential, but this resilient athlete from West Bengal refuses to give up. Despite creating a national record in the 1500m in the Federation Cup (Junior) in 2016, she remains undeterred and focused on her goal.

At 26, Das qualified for the 2016 World Junior Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland and finished 10th in the 1500m final. She seized gold in both the 800m and 1500m at the Asian Junior Championships the same year, but her senior career has only seen a bronze in the 2019 South Asian Games.

"I have won international medals at the junior level, but the senior level has been a different story," Das told PTI. Despite missing medals and participating in various games, she remains committed to her journey. Das has also started competing in longer distances to enhance her 1500m timing.

Alongside her sporting ambitions, Das holds a job at the Eastern Railways in Kolkata, having faced financial hardships early in her career. Inspired by her sports-enthusiast mother, she remains hopeful for future success. Her next goals include the 2025 Asian Championships and the 2026 Asian Games.

