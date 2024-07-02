Left Menu

Wimbledon Day Two: Rain Delays and Dramatic Exits

Day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships saw play suspended due to rain, Jessica Pegula's impressive win, and Andy Murray's withdrawal from singles. Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev advanced, while Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka exited due to injuries. The action continues despite the unpredictable weather.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:05 IST
Highlights of the second day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (times GMT): 1127 PLAY SUSPENDED DUE TO RAIN

Play was suspended on the outside courts due to rain. 1110 PEGULA BREEZES PAST KRUEGER

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula knocked out fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-2 6-0 to advance to the second round. 1010 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius (59°F). Jessica Pegula started her first-round match against fellow American Ashlyn Krueger on Court Two.

0936 MURRAY PULLS OUT Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray pulled out of the singles competition due to a back injury in what will be the 37-year-old Briton's final appearance at the grasscourt major. He will play in the doubles with his brother Jamie, a seven-times Grand Slam doubles champion.

ORDER OF PLAY DAY TWO Centre Court (1230 GMT):

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spain) v 6-Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) Vit Kopriva (Czech Republic) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

28-Jack Draper (Britain) v Elias Ymer (Sweden) David Goffin (Belgium) v Tomas Machac (Czech Republic)

Court one (1200 GMT): 4-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania)

Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) v 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Sofia Kenin(U.S.)

Court two (1000 GMT): Ashlyn Krueger (U.S.) v 5-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

6-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Francisco Comesana (Argentina) 10-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v Moyuka Uchijima (Japan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

