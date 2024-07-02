Hockey India Announces Inaugural Masters Cup for Veteran Players

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the inaugural Masters Cup, a pioneering tournament that will feature veteran players in both men's and women's categories. This event marks a significant step in celebrating the enduring passion and skill of seasoned hockey players.

Participation in the Masters Cup is open to all Hockey India affiliated state member units. Veteran players, aged around and above 40, are encouraged to register through their respective member units via the Hockey India Member Unit Portal. The dates and venues for the tournament will be disclosed soon.

'We are thrilled to announce the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup, an event that honours the dedication and passion of our veteran players. This tournament celebrates their enduring love for the sport and serves as a testament to their invaluable contributions to hockey in India,' said Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey in a statement. He added that the tournament aims to foster a strong sense of community and keep the spirit of competition alive among former players, inspiring future generations.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh echoed these sentiments, stating, 'This tournament not only allows former athletes to maintain their connection to the sport but also provides a unique opportunity for them to showcase their skills and fitness. We encourage all eligible players to register and participate, as this event promises to be a memorable and enriching experience for everyone involved.'

