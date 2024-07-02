Defending Champion Marketa Vondrousova Knocked Out in Stunning Wimbledon Upset
Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova was eliminated in the first round of Wimbledon, marking the first female holder to fall at the opening hurdle in 30 years. Vondrousova lost to Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, ranked world number 83, in a 6-4 6-2 match. Vondrousova struggled with a hip injury.
Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova was knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday, the first female holder to fall at the opening hurdle since Steffi Graf 30 years ago. Czech Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded woman to lift the title last year, earned a far less welcome accolade after a 6-4 6-2 defeat by Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.
Ranked world number 83, Bouzas Maneiro had won only one tour-level match all year heading into Wimbledon, but secured her first win across all Grand Slams when she slapped a backhand down the line. The Spaniard hit the ball cleanly throughout an unremarkable Centre Court clash, but only really needed to keep it in play as errors flew from the champion's racket with alarming regularity.
Struggling with a hip injury which derailed her preparation, sixth-seeded Vondrousova now heads for the exit while Bouzas Maneiro will next face compatriot Cristina Bucsa or Romanian Ana Bogdan in the second round. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
