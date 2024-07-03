PCB Faces Criticism but Major Changes Unlikely Despite T20 World Cup Debacle

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing intense scrutiny following the national team's disappointing T20 World Cup performance. However, significant changes in the team lineup seem improbable. According to sources, PCB heads worry that major reforms could lead to conflicts with senior players.

Scheduled to meet on Saturday, the PCB's governing board will review the reports submitted by head coach Gary Kirsten and senior team manager Wahab Riaz to chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Despite earlier comments from Naqvi suggesting the need for a 'major surgery' within the team, insiders indicate that substantial changes are unlikely, with only a few cosmetic adjustments anticipated.

Reports suggest a reshuffle in the selection committee and minor tweaks in domestic cricket structures. The discussions come amid growing calls for a leadership change, with some ex-Test captains pushing for Shaheen Afridi to replace Babar Azam. Yet, it appears the board favors maintaining stability by keeping senior players like Babar and Rizwan for upcoming series against Bangladesh and England.

