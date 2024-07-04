Left Menu

Jannik Sinner's Dramatic Victory at Wimbledon: The All-Italian Clash

World number one Jannik Sinner triumphed in an intense all-Italian match against Matteo Berrettini to secure his spot in the third round of Wimbledon. Sinner won in four sets, overcoming a stiff challenge from Berrettini, who pushed the match to three tiebreaks. Sinner will face Miomir Kecmanovic next.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2024 03:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 03:08 IST
Jannik Sinner's Dramatic Victory at Wimbledon: The All-Italian Clash
Jannik Sinner

World number one Jannik Sinner survived an all-Italian Centre Court dogfight against Matteo Berrettini to book his place in the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Sinner edged the opening two sets on tiebreaks under the closed roof but was rocked on his heels by a Berrettini fightback before prevailing 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 2-6 7-6(4). Berrettini, who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic in 2021 but was plagued by injuries last year, looked capable of dragging the match into a decider with some heavy-metal tennis.

Top seed Sinner was wobbling when he went a break down early in the fourth set but managed to wrestle back control. Berrettini saved a match point when serving at 5-6 in the fourth set and belted away a forehand to set up the third tiebreak of an absorbing tussle.

The law of averages suggested Berrettini would come out on top this time but once again Sinner came up with the goods under pressure to take his record against fellow Italians to 14-0. The 22-year-old Sinner's quest to add the Wimbledon title to this year's Australian Open will continue against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024