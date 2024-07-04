Emma Navarro's Mental Game Propels Her to Wimbledon Success
Emma Navarro showcased a strong mental game and strategic play to defeat Naomi Osaka at Wimbledon. Navarro, who writes mental cues before each match, has been rising up the rankings and is now in the third round. Her journey started after a disappointing loss in 2019, leading to a significant mental prep routine.
Emma Navarro's clean tennis and solid mental preparation helped her secure a remarkable victory over Naomi Osaka at Wimbledon. With just five unforced errors and a 4-for-4 success rate at the net, Navarro breezed past Osaka, a former World No. 1 and four-time major champion, with a 6-4, 6-1 win in less than an hour.
Navarro's secret weapon? Little reminders typed into her cellphone before each match. 'That's an atmosphere that could easily overwhelm me,' said the 23-year-old American, who prepares herself mentally for the emotions she'll face on the court.
Her meticulous mental preparation has propelled her quickly up the rankings, from No. 143 to No. 17 within a year. Now, Navarro is poised for further success as she faces Diana Shnaider in her quest to go even deeper into Wimbledon.
