Emma Navarro's Mental Game Propels Her to Wimbledon Success

Emma Navarro's clean tennis and solid mental preparation helped her secure a remarkable victory over Naomi Osaka at Wimbledon. With just five unforced errors and a 4-for-4 success rate at the net, Navarro breezed past Osaka, a former World No. 1 and four-time major champion, with a 6-4, 6-1 win in less than an hour.

Navarro's secret weapon? Little reminders typed into her cellphone before each match. 'That's an atmosphere that could easily overwhelm me,' said the 23-year-old American, who prepares herself mentally for the emotions she'll face on the court.

Her meticulous mental preparation has propelled her quickly up the rankings, from No. 143 to No. 17 within a year. Now, Navarro is poised for further success as she faces Diana Shnaider in her quest to go even deeper into Wimbledon.

