Left Menu

Emma Navarro's Mental Game Propels Her to Wimbledon Success

Emma Navarro showcased a strong mental game and strategic play to defeat Naomi Osaka at Wimbledon. Navarro, who writes mental cues before each match, has been rising up the rankings and is now in the third round. Her journey started after a disappointing loss in 2019, leading to a significant mental prep routine.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-07-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 10:02 IST
Emma Navarro's Mental Game Propels Her to Wimbledon Success
Emma Navarro

Emma Navarro's clean tennis and solid mental preparation helped her secure a remarkable victory over Naomi Osaka at Wimbledon. With just five unforced errors and a 4-for-4 success rate at the net, Navarro breezed past Osaka, a former World No. 1 and four-time major champion, with a 6-4, 6-1 win in less than an hour.

Navarro's secret weapon? Little reminders typed into her cellphone before each match. 'That's an atmosphere that could easily overwhelm me,' said the 23-year-old American, who prepares herself mentally for the emotions she'll face on the court.

Her meticulous mental preparation has propelled her quickly up the rankings, from No. 143 to No. 17 within a year. Now, Navarro is poised for further success as she faces Diana Shnaider in her quest to go even deeper into Wimbledon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024