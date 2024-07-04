Team India lands in Delhi after World Cup win, receives rousing welcome at airport

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team landed in Delhi on Thursday morning after winning the World Cup title in Barbados. Hundreds of fans, holding placards congratulating their favourite players and waving the national flag, gathered outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport to welcome the victorious players.

A fan, Piyush Arora expressed happiness and said, "...We came to T3 because we are very excited. We came to the airport at 3 am." A young fan of the Men's Indian Cricket Team, Viren said, "I am a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah and I am waiting for him. I have been standing here since 5:30 AM. I am a huge fan of the Indian Cricket Team..." Team India has arrived at Delhi Airport after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy.

A supporter of the Men's Indian Cricket Team, Shubham says "I have drawn these two sketches of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I came here at the airport around 4:30 AM just to have a glimpse of Team India with the trophy. We are all really happy..." Meanwhile, Taking to X, BCCI wrote, "It's home #TeamIndia."

The squad is expected to leave for Mumbai on Thursday evening. The team will later take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Earlier, the World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma shared a special message to Indian fans, inviting the passionate supporters to the victory parade at Marine Drive and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday to celebrate the Men in Blue's ICC T20 World Cup glory.

Men in Blue defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final to win their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)