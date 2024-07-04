India's Triumphant T20 World Cup Heroes Return to Euphoric Reception

The Indian cricket team received a euphoric welcome at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport after clinching the T20 World Cup in a nail-biting final against South Africa. Enthusiastic fans, undeterred by monsoon showers and heavy security, filled the airport holding placards and national flags to greet their heroes on Thursday.

This joyous homecoming was marked by hundreds of supporters who had patiently waited, some since the night before, to get a glimpse of their cricketing idols. Despite the weather and tight security, the crowd's spirits were high, cheering for players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant.

Following a delayed departure due to hurricane Beryl in Barbados, the team's 16-hour special charter flight finally landed in Delhi. The celebrations continued with traditional Bhangra dancers at the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel, and later, a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The squad will next head to Mumbai for a grand open-bus victory parade and felicitation ceremony at Wankhede Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)