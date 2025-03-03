Controversy Amidst Champions Trophy: BCCI Defends Rohit Sharma

In the midst of the Champions Trophy campaign, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has come out in defense of India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed questioned his leadership and fitness levels. Saikia described Mohamed's comments as 'trivial' and 'unfortunate,' especially during a critical tournament.

India, having reached the semifinals and setting up a clash with Australia in Dubai, topped their group after defeating New Zealand. Saikia stressed that all players are performing at their peak, highlighting the potential negative impact of such statements on team morale.

Mohamed's controversial remarks on social media quickly garnered attention, with Congress taking steps to have the comments deleted. She had called Sharma 'unimpressive' and criticized his fitness, sparking significant backlash and prompting a swift response from the BCCI.

(With inputs from agencies.)