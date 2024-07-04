Mumbai's T20 World Cup Stars to Be Honored in Vidhan Bhavan
Four Mumbai players from India's victorious T20 World Cup team will be honored on Friday in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex. Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were part of the squad that clinched the second T20 World Cup title for India. The team received a hero's welcome upon returning to New Delhi.
In a celebratory event, four Mumbai cricketers from India's T20 World Cup-winning team will be honored at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex this Friday, as announced by state assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.
Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were integral parts of India's squad, will be felicitated. This comes after the team secured India's second T20 world title on June 29, breaking an 11-year ICC trophy drought since the 2013 Champions Trophy win under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
The issue of felicitating Mumbai players was raised in the assembly by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. Speaker Narwekar confirmed that the event will take place on Friday afternoon in the Vidhan Bhavan. The victorious team received a jubilant welcome on Thursday morning upon their return to New Delhi from Barbados.
