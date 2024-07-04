PCB Chair Faces Hard Decisions Post World Cup Debacle
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has yet to decide on Babar Azam's future as captain. Naqvi plans to consult with head coach Gary Kirsten and former players to determine the next steps following Pakistan’s disappointing performance at the T20 World Cup.
On Thursday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, announced that no decision has been made regarding Babar Azam's future as captain. Naqvi expressed that further consultation with former players and head coach Gary Kirsten is required before any action is taken.
Naqvi is set to meet Kirsten and his assistant, Azhar Mahmood, to discuss the national team's dismal T20 World Cup performance, where Pakistan was eliminated in the Super 8 stage following severe defeats by India and the United States. Naqvi had previously criticized the team, suggesting that significant changes were needed.
Despite the urgency, Naqvi emphasized the importance of avoiding hasty decisions driven by anger or social media sentiment. He stressed that thorough discussions and detailed reports from Kirsten and others would guide the future course of action to improve Pakistan cricket and the PCB.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Indies and England Set for High-Octane Super Eight Clash in T20 World Cup
Reece Topley Shines As England's Versatile Bowler in T20 World Cup
Suryakumar Yadav's Mastery: Balancing Aggression and Adaptability in T20 World Cup
Thrilling Showdown: West Indies vs England Super 8s T20 World Cup
England beat West Indies by eight wickets in their Super Eights, Group-2 match of the T20 World Cup.