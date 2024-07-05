Left Menu

Lando Norris Shines at British GP Practice, Verstappen Trails

McLaren's Lando Norris topped the charts in the first practice session of the British Grand Prix, clocking a time of 1:27.420 on soft tires. Max Verstappen, last year's winner, trailed in fourth with a time 0.309 seconds slower, using medium tires. Mercedes’ George Russell and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso also put in strong performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:37 IST
Lando Norris

McLaren's Lando Norris kicked off the British Grand Prix weekend in superb fashion, setting the fastest time in Friday's first practice session. Norris clocked a lap time of one minute 27.420 seconds on soft tires, edging out Aston Martin's Lance Stroll by 0.134 seconds. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, finished third, despite encountering a late hydraulics issue.

Max Verstappen, last year's Grand Prix winner and current Formula One champion, finished fourth, trailing Norris by 0.309 seconds on medium tires. The Dutch driver remains dominant in the championship, leading Norris by 81 points after 11 of the season's 24 races. Verstappen and Norris are engaged in an increasingly competitive rivalry on the track.

Mercedes' George Russell, who clinched victory in Austria last weekend following a collision between Norris and Verstappen, secured the fifth spot. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso followed in sixth, with Lewis Hamilton placing seventh and Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in close pursuit. The session saw a brief halt due to Yuki Tsunoda's slow-speed spin into the gravel.

