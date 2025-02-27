Left Menu

Revving Up the V10: Horner's Call for Formula One's Future

Christian Horner, Red Bull Formula One boss, advocates for a return to V10 engines, lauding their loud sound and potential with sustainable fuel. As the 2026 power unit changes loom, Horner and others ponder F1's technical direction. Discussions involve former leaders and stakeholders like Mercedes in shaping the sport's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:51 IST
Revving Up the V10: Horner's Call for Formula One's Future
Christian Horner

Christian Horner, the influential Red Bull Formula One boss, has ignited discussions about a potential comeback of V10 engines, despite his team's heavy investment in developing new power units for 2026. The V10s, known for their loud roar, could re-emerge with sustainable fuel, presenting a shift from the current V6 turbo-hybrids.

The current V6 engines produce about 130 decibels, lower than the V10s' 140 decibels, sparking debate about the future of Formula One's sound dynamics—a factor comparable to hearing an airliner during takeoff. The FIA is in talks with stakeholders, exploring the sport's future technical direction post-2030.

Red Bull's decision to build a powertrains plant, Ford's upcoming partnership, and perspectives from figures like Mercedes' Toto Wolff highlight a crossroads for the sport. While V10s excite purists, others argue for focusing on emerging technologies and sustainable solutions in the immediate future. As the 2026 regulations approach, the dialogue remains crucial for shaping Formula One's future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025