Saina Nehwal Supports PV Sindhu's Quest for Olympic Glory

London Olympics bronze winner Saina Nehwal backed two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Friday, expressing confidence that Sindhu will regain her form in time for the Paris Games. Nehwal emphasized the importance of fitness and training, underscoring that recent inconsistent performances shouldn't overshadow Sindhu's capabilities.

Sindhu, who has faced a challenging period since her return from a knee injury, has nonetheless shown glimpses of her potential, including a runner-up finish at the Malaysia Masters Super 500. Nehwal stressed that the unpredictable nature of individual tournaments can't define a player's true prowess.

Currently, Sindhu is finalizing her Olympic preparation at the Hermann-Neuberger Sportschule in Saarbrucken, Germany. Nehwal reiterated that rigorous training is the ultimate key to success, dismissing concerns about Sindhu's ability to close matches as something that can be rectified with dedicated preparation.