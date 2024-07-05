Left Menu

Ryan Garcia Expelled from WBC Over Discriminatory Remarks

Former featherweight champion Ryan Garcia has been expelled from the World Boxing Council (WBC) for making discriminatory remarks on social media. Despite his family's statement highlighting his ongoing mental health struggles and rejecting his comments, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has banned Garcia from participating in any WBC activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:16 IST
Former super featherweight champion Ryan Garcia has been expelled from the World Boxing Council (WBC) after making discriminatory remarks on social media, confirmed WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. The American boxer, who saw his April win over super lightweight champion Devin Haney overturned due to a positive test for ostarine, made several disparaging comments targeting Black people and Muslims.

"I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination," Sulaiman declared on X on Thursday. "I fear for (Ryan's) well-being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse," he added.

Garcia's family has addressed the situation, stating that the boxer has been battling mental health issues for years. They emphasized their commitment to ensuring he receives the necessary support and distanced themselves from his offensive remarks. "Our family unequivocally does not support any statements he has made regarding race or religion. These do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised," they said in a statement.

