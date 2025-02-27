World Boxing's Olympic Dream: A Journey of Resilience

World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst expressed his satisfaction after the federation achieved a significant milestone with provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Van der Vorst stressed that this accomplishment was just the beginning, as the federation tackles the task of further solidifying its status.

After the Paris 2024 Olympics witnessed the IOC managing boxing events due to the International Boxing Association's (IBA) loss of recognition, World Boxing's recent approval comes as a beacon of hope. Van der Vorst highlighted the federation's commitment to excelling in membership, governance, finance, and competition management.

Despite the IOC's backing, boxing's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics remains uncertain. Van der Vorst reiterated that, as part of the Olympic movement, World Boxing holds both privilege and responsibility, emphasizing the necessity of continued dedication to uplift the sport's future and prioritize athlete safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)