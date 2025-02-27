World Boxing's Olympic Dream: A Journey of Resilience
World Boxing, led by President Boris van der Vorst, received provisional recognition from the IOC, marking a crucial step for boxing's return to the Olympics. The federation now faces significant challenges, especially with governance and athlete safety, to secure boxing's inclusion in future Olympic Games.
World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst expressed his satisfaction after the federation achieved a significant milestone with provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Van der Vorst stressed that this accomplishment was just the beginning, as the federation tackles the task of further solidifying its status.
After the Paris 2024 Olympics witnessed the IOC managing boxing events due to the International Boxing Association's (IBA) loss of recognition, World Boxing's recent approval comes as a beacon of hope. Van der Vorst highlighted the federation's commitment to excelling in membership, governance, finance, and competition management.
Despite the IOC's backing, boxing's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics remains uncertain. Van der Vorst reiterated that, as part of the Olympic movement, World Boxing holds both privilege and responsibility, emphasizing the necessity of continued dedication to uplift the sport's future and prioritize athlete safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)