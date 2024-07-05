Mercedes Could Power Alpine in F1 from 2026, Says Toto Wolff

Mercedes have expressed interest in supplying Formula One power units to Renault-owned Alpine from 2026, should the French manufacturer decide not to produce its own engines, team boss Toto Wolff announced on Friday.

Renault is currently evaluating its future as an engine manufacturer, given the substantial investment required for the new era starting in 2026. Speculations have arisen that Alpine could become a Mercedes customer, but Wolff clarified at the British Grand Prix that the situation is complex.

Mercedes currently provides engines for its own factory team, Williams, Aston Martin, and McLaren. However, Aston Martin is set to switch to Honda power in 2026. Wolff expressed interest in replacing Aston Martin with another team and highlighted the benefits of supplying more power units for development and reliability.

While exploratory discussions with Alpine have occurred, a formal decision hinges on Alpine's strategic choice regarding its Formula One engine program. Alpine, the only team using Renault engines, has been underperforming, ranking eighth in the standings with nine points.

McLaren boss Zak Brown echoed that what benefits Mercedes High Performance Powertrains (HPP) also aids his team but emphasized the urgency of making a decision before the August break. Williams boss James Vowles noted the valuable insights from using more engines but warned that any delay could place a team months behind its competitors under the new regulations.

The competition to get the 2026 concept right is intense, and even minor decisions on engine layout could substantially impact performance and development.