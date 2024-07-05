Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Survives Five-Set Thriller to Stay Alive at Wimbledon

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz narrowly defended his title against American Frances Tiafoe in a gripping five-set match on Centre Court. Despite trailing, Alcaraz found his second wind in the fourth set and clinched victory with a masterful finish, much to the crowd's delight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:52 IST
Carlos Alcaraz Survives Five-Set Thriller to Stay Alive at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz came dangerously close to losing his crown against the inspired American Frances Tiafoe, but lived to fight another day with a 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 victory on Centre Court on Friday. Alcaraz faced immense pressure throughout a thrilling third-round contest that had the crowd fully engaged.

Trailing by two sets to one and being outplayed by the swashbuckling Tiafoe, the Spanish third seed found an extra gear to seize control. Tiafoe was on the verge of avenging his heart-breaking five-set defeat to Alcaraz in the 2022 U.S. Open semi-finals during the deep fourth set.

However, 21-year-old Alcaraz responded brilliantly, blazing through the tiebreak and dominating the fifth set as Tiafoe's energy levels waned. Alcaraz clinched victory with a drop shot, sharing a warm embrace with Tiafoe as the crowd erupted. Alcaraz, who has now reached the fourth round in 10 of his first 14 Grand Slam tournaments, said on court, 'It's a big challenge playing Frances, he deserves to be fighting for big things.'

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024