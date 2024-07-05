Carlos Alcaraz Survives Five-Set Thriller to Stay Alive at Wimbledon

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz came dangerously close to losing his crown against the inspired American Frances Tiafoe, but lived to fight another day with a 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 victory on Centre Court on Friday. Alcaraz faced immense pressure throughout a thrilling third-round contest that had the crowd fully engaged.

Trailing by two sets to one and being outplayed by the swashbuckling Tiafoe, the Spanish third seed found an extra gear to seize control. Tiafoe was on the verge of avenging his heart-breaking five-set defeat to Alcaraz in the 2022 U.S. Open semi-finals during the deep fourth set.

However, 21-year-old Alcaraz responded brilliantly, blazing through the tiebreak and dominating the fifth set as Tiafoe's energy levels waned. Alcaraz clinched victory with a drop shot, sharing a warm embrace with Tiafoe as the crowd erupted. Alcaraz, who has now reached the fourth round in 10 of his first 14 Grand Slam tournaments, said on court, 'It's a big challenge playing Frances, he deserves to be fighting for big things.'