Wimbledon Day 5: Rain Delays and Thrilling Matches

The fifth day at Wimbledon saw a mix of thrilling tennis action and weather disruptions. Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu showcased her skills by defeating ninth seed Maria Sakkari, securing her spot in the fourth round. Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz had to dig deep to overcome American 29th seed Frances Tiafoe in a grueling five-set match.

The action wasn't limited to just a few courts. Coco Gauff, the second seed, breezed past Sonay Kartal, setting up an all-American clash with Emma Navarro. Grigor Dimitrov and Paula Badosa also secured important victories. However, rain caused delays on the outside courts, confining continuous play to Centre Court and Court One due to their roofs.

Despite the interruptions, the day was filled with high-stakes drama and impressive performances, making it a memorable day at Wimbledon.