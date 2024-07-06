Lulu Sun's Historic Wimbledon Journey: From Small Town to Centre Court

Lulu Sun's remarkable journey to the fourth round of Wimbledon marks a historic moment for New Zealand tennis. The 23-year-old, who beat China's Zhu Lin, is the first New Zealand woman to advance this far since 1959. Sun's next challenge is against British favourite, Emma Raducanu.

Despite being an underdog, Sun remains undeterred. 'I wasn't expecting to be here at this stage, but I've just been playing match-by-match,' she said. Born to a Croatian father and Chinese mother, Sun has lived in New Zealand, Shanghai, and Switzerland, reflecting a unique cultural mix that she believes benefits her game.

Sun's qualifications for Wimbledon and her triumph over Chinese eighth seed Zheng Qinwen have cemented her as a rising star. Her journey from a small town in New Zealand to the prestigious Centre Court is a testament to her dedication and resilience.