Left Menu

Lulu Sun's Historic Wimbledon Journey: From Small Town to Centre Court

Lulu Sun has made history as the first New Zealand woman to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon since 1959. Defeating China's Zhu Lin, she's set to face Emma Raducanu next. Sun's journey has been unconventional, from traveling globally as a child to excelling in professional tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 00:41 IST
Lulu Sun's Historic Wimbledon Journey: From Small Town to Centre Court

Lulu Sun's remarkable journey to the fourth round of Wimbledon marks a historic moment for New Zealand tennis. The 23-year-old, who beat China's Zhu Lin, is the first New Zealand woman to advance this far since 1959. Sun's next challenge is against British favourite, Emma Raducanu.

Despite being an underdog, Sun remains undeterred. 'I wasn't expecting to be here at this stage, but I've just been playing match-by-match,' she said. Born to a Croatian father and Chinese mother, Sun has lived in New Zealand, Shanghai, and Switzerland, reflecting a unique cultural mix that she believes benefits her game.

Sun's qualifications for Wimbledon and her triumph over Chinese eighth seed Zheng Qinwen have cemented her as a rising star. Her journey from a small town in New Zealand to the prestigious Centre Court is a testament to her dedication and resilience.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024