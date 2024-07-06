Endrick Steps Up: Brazil's Teen Prodigy to Start in Copa America Quarter-final

Brazil's teenage prodigy, Endrick, is set to replace Vinicius Jr, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, in the upcoming Copa America quarter-final against Uruguay at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Coach Dorival Jr has chosen the 17-year-old, also known as 'Messinho,' to take on the striker role for his first start in the Brazilian squad.

'We've lost an important player, but we've gained a talent eager for an opportunity. Perhaps this is Endrick's moment,' Dorival told reporters on Friday. 'Endrick isn't strictly a traditional number nine; he prefers to play as a pivot, floating and moving around the field. The team is evolving, and we'll find the best formation without rushing,' he added.

The 62-year-old coach, who took over in January and has managed seven matches so far, led the squad to the last eight as Group D runners-up to Colombia with five points from three games. 'In total, we've been together for 37 days, with about 20 official training sessions. We've made significant progress, though a few issues remain to be addressed,' Dorival noted. He emphasized that while the match against Uruguay is significant, it should not be seen as a defining moment but as part of the ongoing process.