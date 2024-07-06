Spain’s Last-Minute Heroics: A Surprising Victory Against Germany

Spain and its fans celebrated as if they'd won the European Championship. After eliminating tournament host Germany in a thrilling quarterfinal, Luis de la Fuente's team has a great chance to lift the trophy in Berlin next week.

Spain snatched a 2-1 win in extra time on Friday thanks to substitute Mikel Merino's header in the 119th minute. Merino celebrated by running around the corner flag, mimicking his father Miguel Merino's celebration after he scored in the same stadium for Osasuna in the UEFA Cup against Stuttgart in 1991.

'I knew that there was very little time left and that it was one of the last attacks we would have,' Merino said. 'I didn't believe that it had gone in until a couple of seconds later. When you get 30 slaps on your back it sinks in real quick.'

'I am very happy for me and the entire team. It all comes down to one moment (the goal), but there is so much work behind it, all the training, the hope, the faith, and the belief in ourselves,' said Merino. Extra time came only after Florian Wirtz's equalizer in the last minute of regulation.