West Ham United Signs Maximilian Kilman on Seven-Year Deal

West Ham United has secured the services of Maximilian Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the English centre back signing a seven-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Saturday. Although financial details were not released, British media indicates that West Ham paid around £40 million ($51 million) for the Wolves captain, who was under contract until 2028.

The 27-year-old player will be reunited with newly appointed coach Julen Lopetegui, who had previously managed Wolves during the 2022-23 season and had entrusted Kilman with the captain's role. "As soon as I learned of the club's interest, it was an opportunity I was eager to pursue, and I'm delighted to be here," Kilman said in a statement.

"I thoroughly enjoyed working with Julen during his stint at Wolves. He's a top-class coach from whom I learned a great deal, and I am confident that I will continue to develop as a player under his guidance here. West Ham is a massive club, and I feel this is the natural next step in my career."

Kilman was one of three outfield players to feature in every minute of all 38 Premier League games last season.

