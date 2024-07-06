West Ham United Signs Maximilian Kilman on Seven-Year Deal

Left Menu

West Ham United has acquired defender Maximilian Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a seven-year deal. The financial specifics remain undisclosed, but reports suggest a £40 million fee. Kilman reunites with coach Julen Lopetegui, expressing enthusiasm for the club and the opportunity to grow under Lopetegui's management.

West Ham United has secured the services of Maximilian Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the English centre back signing a seven-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Saturday. Although financial details were not released, British media indicates that West Ham paid around £40 million ($51 million) for the Wolves captain, who was under contract until 2028.

The 27-year-old player will be reunited with newly appointed coach Julen Lopetegui, who had previously managed Wolves during the 2022-23 season and had entrusted Kilman with the captain's role. "As soon as I learned of the club's interest, it was an opportunity I was eager to pursue, and I'm delighted to be here," Kilman said in a statement.

"I thoroughly enjoyed working with Julen during his stint at Wolves. He's a top-class coach from whom I learned a great deal, and I am confident that I will continue to develop as a player under his guidance here. West Ham is a massive club, and I feel this is the natural next step in my career."

Kilman was one of three outfield players to feature in every minute of all 38 Premier League games last season.

