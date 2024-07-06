Left Menu

Sandy Baltimore Joins Chelsea: An Exciting Addition to WSL Champions

France forward Sandy Baltimore has transferred to Chelsea after almost a decade with Paris St Germain. Baltimore joined PSG in 2015 and rose through their ranks to make over 200 appearances. At Chelsea, she brings versatility and experience, signing a four-year deal with the Women's Super League champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:17 IST
France forward Sandy Baltimore has officially joined Chelsea after nearly a decade at Paris St Germain, the Women's Super League (WSL) club confirmed on Saturday. Baltimore began her journey with PSG as a youth player in 2015 and ascended to the senior team the following year. The 24-year-old has contributed to over 200 matches for PSG, securing the French women's league title in the 2020-21 season and winning the French Cup three times.

"I have always wanted to play for Chelsea and now look, it has happened," Baltimore said in a statement upon signing a four-year deal. Chelsea's general manager Paul Green highlighted Baltimore's versatility, noting her ability to play in attacking midfield and on the wings. He emphasized that her experience would be invaluable to the seven-times WSL champions.

Green added, "She's an exciting wide player who will give more balance to the squad, adding another naturally left-footed player."

