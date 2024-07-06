Left Menu

Indian Bowlers Shine to Restrict Zimbabwe in First T20I

Indian bowlers, led by Ravi Bishnoi, restricted Zimbabwe to 115 for nine in the first T20I. Bishnoi’s four wickets and Washington Sundar's support dismantled Zimbabwe's innings despite a brisk start. Key wickets at crucial moments ensured Zimbabwe could not recover, ending their innings without any substantial partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:25 IST
Indian Bowlers Shine to Restrict Zimbabwe in First T20I
Ravi Bishnoi
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Indian bowlers, spearheaded by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, delivered a stellar performance to limit an inexperienced Zimbabwe side to a mere 115 for nine in the first T20I of a five-match series on Saturday.

Bishnoi, who took 4 wickets for 13 runs, received ample support from off-spinner Washington Sundar, who took 2 wickets for 11 runs, as Zimbabwe struggled to form any meaningful partnerships on a pitch that offered considerable bounce and carry. Despite this, Zimbabwe's innings started briskly, reaching 40 for two in the Power Play, although their approach often seemed unconvincing.

Key wickets at pivotal moments, particularly from Bishnoi, changed the game's course, leading to Zimbabwe's eventual downfall as they collapsed, losing their last six wickets for just 41 runs. Skipper Sikandar Raza provided some resistance, but his efforts were not enough to prevent a dominant Indian bowling display.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024