Indian Bowlers Shine to Restrict Zimbabwe in First T20I
Indian bowlers, led by Ravi Bishnoi, restricted Zimbabwe to 115 for nine in the first T20I. Bishnoi’s four wickets and Washington Sundar's support dismantled Zimbabwe's innings despite a brisk start. Key wickets at crucial moments ensured Zimbabwe could not recover, ending their innings without any substantial partnerships.
Indian bowlers, spearheaded by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, delivered a stellar performance to limit an inexperienced Zimbabwe side to a mere 115 for nine in the first T20I of a five-match series on Saturday.
Bishnoi, who took 4 wickets for 13 runs, received ample support from off-spinner Washington Sundar, who took 2 wickets for 11 runs, as Zimbabwe struggled to form any meaningful partnerships on a pitch that offered considerable bounce and carry. Despite this, Zimbabwe's innings started briskly, reaching 40 for two in the Power Play, although their approach often seemed unconvincing.
Key wickets at pivotal moments, particularly from Bishnoi, changed the game's course, leading to Zimbabwe's eventual downfall as they collapsed, losing their last six wickets for just 41 runs. Skipper Sikandar Raza provided some resistance, but his efforts were not enough to prevent a dominant Indian bowling display.
