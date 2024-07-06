Harmanpreet Kaur to Lead India in Women's T20 Asia Cup

Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a 15-member Indian squad in the Women's T20 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka from July 19. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and additional traveling reserves accompany the team. India, placed in Group A with Pakistan, UAE, and Nepal, aims to defend their title at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Updated: 06-07-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a 15-member India squad, currently participating in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa in Chennai, for the Women's T20 Asia Cup set to be played in Sri Lanka from July 19.

Dashing opener Smriti Mandhana, exhibiting fine form during the series against South Africa, has been named vice-captain. India, having lost the first match of the three-match series by 12 runs, will face the visitors in the second game on Sunday. Apart from the 15 main squad members, Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, and Meghna Singh have been included as traveling reserves.

India is grouped in Group A of the tournament, along with arch-rival Pakistan (July 19), UAE (July 21), and Nepal (July 23).

All matches will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. India, the defending champions, hold a record of seven tournament wins.

India squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Traveling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

