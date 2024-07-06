Left Menu

George Russell Secures Pole in Thrilling British GP Qualifying

George Russell led a Mercedes front-row lockout in qualifying for the British Grand Prix. Russell secured pole position, followed by teammate Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Lando Norris. Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified fourth after damaging his car. Mercedes and McLaren showed strong performances, while Red Bull struggled.

George Russell

George Russell led the charge in a Mercedes front-row lockout for the British Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday, with Lewis Hamilton taking second place and McLaren's Lando Norris completing a one-two-three for the home drivers. Max Verstappen of Red Bull, the current championship leader, qualified fourth after damaging his car by running wide and hitting the gravel in the first phase. Oscar Piastri of McLaren clinched the fifth spot.

Russell, fresh off a win in Austria last weekend, expressed his elation. 'What a feeling, what a feeling,' said Russell, as the home crowd cheered. 'At the start of this year, we couldn't have even dreamt of being on pole here and securing a one-two for us and Lando in P3, it's just mega.'

Hamilton set a time of 1:25.990 with Norris close at 1:26.030. Russell's pole-winning lap clocked in at 1:25.819, sealing the top spot. 'I'm happy with P3,' Norris noted. 'Three Brits lock out the top three, so pretty cool.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

