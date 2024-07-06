Left Menu

Spain's Pedri Out of Euro 2024 After Kroos Challenge

Spain's midfielder Pedri has been sidelined from the rest of Euro 2024 after a tackle from Germany's Toni Kroos resulted in a grade two knee sprain. Despite his injury, Pedri remains with the squad. Kroos, who retired post-match, has publicly apologized to Pedri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:28 IST
Spain's Pedri Out of Euro 2024 After Kroos Challenge
Pedri
  • Country:
  • Germany

Spain midfielder Pedri has been ruled out of the rest of the European Championship following a hefty challenge from Toni Kroos, who has apologized to the youngster.

Pedri limped off the field in tears in the eighth minute of Friday's quarterfinal against Germany, which Spain won 2-1 after extra time.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said it should have been a sending off but Kroos, who was playing what turned out to be the final match of his illustrious career, did not even receive a yellow card.

Pedri has a "grade two sprain in his left knee,'' The Spanish Football Federation said on Saturday.

That injury normally takes several weeks to recover from and so the 21-year-old will play no part in Tuesday's semifinal against France or the final five days later should Spain get there.

The federation added, however, that Pedri will stay with the Spain squad for the rest of the tournament.

Spain also made sure Pedri was part of the photo marking the quarterfinal victory, posting a video on social media showing him being carried to the forefront of the celebrations, with his left knee heavily strapped.

Pedri has been a key player at Euro 2024, starting four of Spain's five matches and missing only the final group match against Albania, when Spain was already assured of topping Group B.

Kroos had said he was retiring when Germany's campaign ended. The 2014 World Cup winner put a lengthy post on Instagram and said at the end it was "very important" for him to apologize.

"Sorry and get well soon to Pedri!'' Kroos wrote. ''It obviously wasn't my intention to injure you. A quick recovery and all the best. You're a great player.''

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024