Minnesota Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson and Former Teammates Tragically Killed in Car Crash

Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school football teammates died in a car crash early Saturday morning, according to Maryland State Police. Jackson, 24, and Isaiah Hazel, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene, while Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

'We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson's death following an overnight car accident,' the Vikings stated. 'Our thoughts are with Khyree's family, friends, teammates, coaches, and all the victims of this tragic accident.'

Hazel was driving the Dodge Charger, with Jackson in the front seat and Lytton in the rear, when it was struck by an Infiniti Q50 attempting a high-speed lane change, preliminary police reports indicate. Jackson, a cornerback, had played college football at Alabama and Oregon before being drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

'I am absolutely crushed by this news,' said Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. 'Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was clear he would become a tremendous professional player, but more impressively, he strived to be the best person for his family and those around him.'

'I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates, and coaches.'

