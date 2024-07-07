Left Menu

Shock Wimbledon Exit for Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek faced a surprising defeat at Wimbledon, exiting after a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 loss to Yulia Putintseva. Despite her 21-match winning streak and dominance in prior matches, Swiatek faltered on grass, leading to another disappointing Wimbledon performance. Putintseva advances to face Jelena Ostapenko.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 00:31 IST
World number one Iga Swiatek faced an unexpected defeat at Wimbledon, crashing out after a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 loss to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva. Swiatek, who was on a 21-match winning streak, couldn't maintain her dominance on the grass court, leading to her early exit.

Putintseva, ranked 35th, capitalized on Swiatek's discomfort on the grass, mounting a determined comeback after losing the first set. With her agile movement and strategic shots, Putintseva broke Swiatek's serve multiple times, reversing the momentum in her favor.

The match culminated in a jubilant celebration for Putintseva, who now moves on to play Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round. Swiatek, however, faces yet another Wimbledon setback, her performance on grass still lacking compared to other surfaces.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

