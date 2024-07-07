Left Menu

Swiatek's Struggle at Wimbledon: A Call for Change

World number one, Iga Swiatek, expressed the need to reevaluate her Wimbledon preparations after an early exit. Despite her triumphs on clay, she struggled on grass, attributing her loss to inadequate rest post-French Open. Swiatek plans to focus on better recovery strategies moving forward.

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek, the world number one in women's tennis, has recognized the necessity to reassess her preparations for Wimbledon following an unexpected early third-round exit. Swiatek was bested by Yulia Putintseva after her promising first-set lead disintegrated into a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 defeat.

Swiatek, who was riding high on a 21-match winning streak and fresh off her fifth Grand Slam win at the French Open, has historically struggled on grass courts. She admitted to not fully recuperating after her clay court victories, a mistake she vows to rectify.

The Polish sensation emphasized the mental and physical challenges of transitioning from clay to grass. Swiatek is committed to improving her recovery practices to ensure better performance in future grass court tournaments like Wimbledon.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

