Thrilling Upsets and Victories Highlight Day Six at Wimbledon

Day six at Wimbledon delivered a series of thrilling matches and unexpected outcomes.

Danielle Collins, the U.S. 11th seed, overpowered Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia with a decisive 6-4 6-4 victory. Italy's Lorenzo Musetti endured a marathon battle to beat Argentina's Francisco Comesana 6-2 6-7 (4) 7-6 (3) 6-3.

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva caused an upset by defeating Poland's top seed Iga Swiatek in a gripping 3-6 6-1 6-2 contest. British tennis legend Andy Murray saw his Wimbledon journey end after Emma Raducanu withdrew from their mixed doubles match due to a wrist injury, marking an emotional farewell.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)