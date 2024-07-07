Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Victories Highlight Day Six at Wimbledon

Day six at Wimbledon provided a slew of exciting matches and surprising upsets. Notable victories included Danielle Collins over Beatriz Haddad Maia, Lorenzo Musetti's marathon win against Francisco Comesana, and Yulia Putintseva's stunning defeat of top-seed Iga Swiatek. Meanwhile, Andy Murray's mixed doubles journey ended due to Emma Raducanu's injury.

Updated: 07-07-2024 01:31 IST
Day six at Wimbledon delivered a series of thrilling matches and unexpected outcomes.

Danielle Collins, the U.S. 11th seed, overpowered Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia with a decisive 6-4 6-4 victory. Italy's Lorenzo Musetti endured a marathon battle to beat Argentina's Francisco Comesana 6-2 6-7 (4) 7-6 (3) 6-3.

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva caused an upset by defeating Poland's top seed Iga Swiatek in a gripping 3-6 6-1 6-2 contest. British tennis legend Andy Murray saw his Wimbledon journey end after Emma Raducanu withdrew from their mixed doubles match due to a wrist injury, marking an emotional farewell.

