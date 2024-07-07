Shocking Highlights from an Action-Packed Weekend in Sports
This weekend saw stunning moments in sports including Rodriguez leading Colombia to Copa America semis, tragic death of Vikings rookie Jackson, Bronny James' Lakers debut, Lauren Jackson's fifth Olympic call-up, Swiatek's Wimbledon exit, and Uruguay's penalty shootout win over Brazil.
This weekend witnessed a thrilling series of events in the world of sports. James Rodriguez led Colombia to a decisive 5-0 win over Panama, propelling them to the Copa America semi-finals. Tragically, Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two others perished in a car crash on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Bronny James debuted for the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring four points in their Summer League matchup against the Sacramento Kings, although the Lakers lost 108-94. In basketball news, Lauren Jackson was named to Australia's Olympic squad for the fifth time, decades after her first call-up in 1997.
In tennis, top seed Iga Swiatek exited Wimbledon in a third-round upset, but Novak Djokovic advanced, keeping his hopes of an eighth title alive. The sports weekend was further highlighted by Uruguay's 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Brazil at Copa America.
