Shocking Highlights from an Action-Packed Weekend in Sports

This weekend witnessed a thrilling series of events in the world of sports. James Rodriguez led Colombia to a decisive 5-0 win over Panama, propelling them to the Copa America semi-finals. Tragically, Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two others perished in a car crash on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bronny James debuted for the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring four points in their Summer League matchup against the Sacramento Kings, although the Lakers lost 108-94. In basketball news, Lauren Jackson was named to Australia's Olympic squad for the fifth time, decades after her first call-up in 1997.

In tennis, top seed Iga Swiatek exited Wimbledon in a third-round upset, but Novak Djokovic advanced, keeping his hopes of an eighth title alive. The sports weekend was further highlighted by Uruguay's 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Brazil at Copa America.

