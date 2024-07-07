Uruguay's Resilience Shines in Copa America: Coach Bielsa's Praise

Uruguay's diligence and resilience were under the spotlight as they managed to secure a victory against Brazil in the Copa America quarter-final, despite being a man down. Coach Marcelo Bielsa highlighted the team's distinctive character following the intense match.

Uruguay went down to 10 men after Nahitan Nandez received a red card on a VAR review. Nevertheless, the team held their ground and took the match to penalties, ultimately winning 4-2. Bielsa remarked on the calmness and determination his players showed during the penalty shootout.

Bielsa, known for his offensive strategies, acknowledged that while his team had netted nine goals in the group stage, their recent defensive solidity has been key. Uruguay's consistent defensive performance, registering clean sheets against top teams, has propelled them into the semi-finals against Colombia.

