Jorge Martin Secures Pole at German GP; Marquez Faces Q1 Drama

Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin clinched pole position for the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland. Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez also impressed, securing P2 and P3. Marc Marquez had a tough Q1, qualifying P13, while Bagnaia heads the second row. Vinales and other prominent riders faced difficulties.

Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin after getting pole position (Image: MotoGP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing clinched a stunning pole position for the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, clocking a sensational 1:19.423 and edging out the competition by 0.048 seconds at the Sachsenring. Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, both from Trackhouse Racing, will start in P2 and P3 respectively, marking a triumph for the American team.

The Q1 session saw high drama as top spots remained undecided until the last lap. Raul Fernandez led the timesheets, followed by Marco Bezzecchi. Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing MotoGP missed out on Q2, placing 13th after a late incident with Stefan Bradl, who received a three-place grid penalty. Q2 witnessed Martin's surge to pole, with Fernandez and Oliveira closely behind.

In the closing moments, Oliveira secured P2, while Maverick Vinales of Aprilia Racing suffered a highside crash at Turn 10. Despite a yellow flag, Bagnaia aimed for improvement but was thwarted by Alex Marquez's crash. Bagnaia starts in the second row, with Alex Marquez consolidating P5. Franco Morbidelli secured a second-row start in P6, while Vinales, Fabio Di Giannantonio, and Enea Bastianini rounded out the top nine. Some big names, including Marc Marquez and Jack Miller, face challenging starts towards the back.

