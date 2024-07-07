Williams Team Principal Contemplates Mid-Season Switch for Logan Sargeant

Williams team principal James Vowles is weighing a possible mid-season switch if Logan Sargeant's form in Formula 1 doesn't improve.

The 23-year-old is the sole American driver in F1 and is in his second season with Williams. He scored his only F1 point last October, finishing 10th at the United States GP. As of now, he hasn't placed higher than 14th this season ahead of the British GP.

"There will be a line in the sand where we have to make a decision, both for 2025 and potentially this year," Vowles told Sky Sports. "But we're not there today." Teammate Alex Albon has scored two points this year and secured 27 last year. He has a new multi-year deal, and Williams is eyeing Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr. as Sargeant's potential replacement with Sainz making way at Ferrari next year for Lewis Hamilton.

"Logan has had the opportunity to retain his seat — that's in his control," Vowles said. "I need performance at Alex's level, day in and day out." Two races remain before F1's mid-season break, and if Sargeant loses his seat, 17-year-old F2 racer Kimi Antonelli, backed by Mercedes, could step in.

In March, Sargeant faced a career low when he missed the Australian GP after Williams gave his car to Albon, whose own vehicle was damaged in practice.

Vowles acknowledged that circumstances haven't always favored Sargeant but added, "We have a responsibility for why he hasn't been there. We've had races where we haven't provided the right equipment due to attrition, but that hasn't been the case for several races now."

