Left Menu

Francesco Bagnaia Clinches German Grand Prix as Jorge Martin Crashes

Ducati's reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia secured victory at the German Grand Prix, with Marc Marquez finishing second and his brother Alex Marquez finishing third. Jorge Martin, who was leading the race, crashed two laps before the end. This win marks Bagnaia's fourth consecutive victory, putting him 10 points clear in the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:40 IST
Francesco Bagnaia Clinches German Grand Prix as Jorge Martin Crashes
Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati's reigning world champion, Francesco Bagnaia, triumphed at the German Grand Prix held at the Sachsenring on Sunday. Bagnaia's win came after title rival Jorge Martin crashed out with two laps remaining, while leading the race.

Marc Marquez secured second place, followed by his brother Alex Marquez in third. This marks the first time in 27 years that two brothers have shared a MotoGP podium, a feat last achieved by Japan's Nobuatsu and Takuma Aoki.

Jorge Martin had an impressive showing throughout the weekend, setting a new lap record to clinch pole position and winning the sprint race on Saturday. Despite his crash, Martin's efforts allowed him to briefly take a 15-point lead in the championship. However, Bagnaia's fourth straight win propelled him 10 points ahead of Martin in the standings.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024