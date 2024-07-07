Francesco Bagnaia Clinches German Grand Prix as Jorge Martin Crashes

Ducati's reigning world champion, Francesco Bagnaia, triumphed at the German Grand Prix held at the Sachsenring on Sunday. Bagnaia's win came after title rival Jorge Martin crashed out with two laps remaining, while leading the race.

Marc Marquez secured second place, followed by his brother Alex Marquez in third. This marks the first time in 27 years that two brothers have shared a MotoGP podium, a feat last achieved by Japan's Nobuatsu and Takuma Aoki.

Jorge Martin had an impressive showing throughout the weekend, setting a new lap record to clinch pole position and winning the sprint race on Saturday. Despite his crash, Martin's efforts allowed him to briefly take a 15-point lead in the championship. However, Bagnaia's fourth straight win propelled him 10 points ahead of Martin in the standings.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)