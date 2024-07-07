Yaroslava Mahuchikh Sets New Women's High Jump World Record at Paris Diamond League

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in the women's high jump on Sunday, clearing 2.10 meters at the Paris Diamond League. The 22-year-old world champion broke a mark that had stood since 1987.

Despite this achievement, Mahuchikh dismissed suggestions that she is now the clear favorite for the Paris Olympics, which begin on July 26. 'I am looking forward to the Olympic Games here. I am sure it will be a great competition with an even better atmosphere, but I know it will be hard and very competitive,' said Mahuchikh.

The Ukrainian champion surpassed the world indoor champion, Australia's Nicola Olyslagers, who cleared 2.01 meters on her second attempt but failed to clear 2.03 meters. Mahuchikh succeeded on her second try at 2.03 meters, then cleared 2.07 meters on her second attempt to set a Ukrainian record. She finally raised the bar to 2.10 meters, clearing it on her first try.

Her accomplishment was met with applause from the audience at Stade Charlety in southern Paris, as she bettered Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova's record from 1987 by one centimeter. 'Finally, I signed Ukraine into the history of world athletics,' said Mahuchikh, who fled her home city of Dnipro in early 2022 after the Russian invasion.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)