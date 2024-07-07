Left Menu

Yaroslava Mahuchikh Sets New Women's High Jump World Record at Paris Diamond League

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in women's high jump by clearing 2.10 meters at the Paris Diamond League. Despite the record-breaking performance, she remains cautious about her chances at the upcoming Paris Olympics. Mahuchikh achieved the feat amidst intense competition, surpassing a record held since 1987.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:36 IST
Yaroslava Mahuchikh Sets New Women's High Jump World Record at Paris Diamond League
Yaroslava Mahuchikh

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in the women's high jump on Sunday, clearing 2.10 meters at the Paris Diamond League. The 22-year-old world champion broke a mark that had stood since 1987.

Despite this achievement, Mahuchikh dismissed suggestions that she is now the clear favorite for the Paris Olympics, which begin on July 26. 'I am looking forward to the Olympic Games here. I am sure it will be a great competition with an even better atmosphere, but I know it will be hard and very competitive,' said Mahuchikh.

The Ukrainian champion surpassed the world indoor champion, Australia's Nicola Olyslagers, who cleared 2.01 meters on her second attempt but failed to clear 2.03 meters. Mahuchikh succeeded on her second try at 2.03 meters, then cleared 2.07 meters on her second attempt to set a Ukrainian record. She finally raised the bar to 2.10 meters, clearing it on her first try.

Her accomplishment was met with applause from the audience at Stade Charlety in southern Paris, as she bettered Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova's record from 1987 by one centimeter. 'Finally, I signed Ukraine into the history of world athletics,' said Mahuchikh, who fled her home city of Dnipro in early 2022 after the Russian invasion.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024