Raducanu's Wimbledon Run Ends in Disappointing Defeat

Emma Raducanu's flickering hope of a renaissance at Wimbledon was extinguished on Sunday in a fourth-round setback against 123rd-ranked qualifier Lulu Sun. Sun defeated Raducanu 6-2 5-7 6-2, ending Britain's last remaining hopes at the tournament.

Sun will now face Croatia's Donna Vekic in the quarter-finals, showcasing remarkable composure and bravery to outplay the 2021 U.S. Open champion before a lively Centre Court audience. 'It was a great match. I really dug deep to get the win,' Sun expressed in an emotional on-court interview.

Raducanu, reflecting her struggles, appeared off the pace from the start, hindered by inconsistent forehands and a fear of attacking shots that consistently missed their marks. New Zealand's Sun dominated in all facets, quickly taking a 3-0 lead in the first set and resisting a Raducanu fightback with another break to secure the set. Despite a brief comeback in the second set, Raducanu couldn't turn the match around, culminating in her loss.

