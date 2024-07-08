Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Secures Historic Win to Reach Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

Jannik Sinner celebrated a historic victory at Wimbledon by defeating Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(9). Sinner, the first Italian man to reach the last eight at Wimbledon thrice, will face Daniil Medvedev next. Carlos Alcaraz also advanced to the quarter-finals, overcoming Ugo Humbert in a challenging match.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner delivered a thrilling performance on Court 1 at Wimbledon, outclassing the dangerous 14th seed Ben Shelton with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(9) victory to secure his spot in the quarter-finals for the third consecutive year. The 22-year-old Italian made history as the first man from his country to reach the last eight at Wimbledon three times. The two-hour and eight-minute encounter saw Shelton win only 70 percent of his first-serve points and lose four service games.

Sinner is set to face fifth-seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-final clash. Reflecting on the match, Sinner shared, "That was a very tough match, especially the third set. These matches can go very long, so I'm very happy to close it out in three sets in such an amazing atmosphere. The quarter-finals of a Grand Slam is always a privilege to play. Hopefully, it will be good to watch."

The Italian dominated the shorter rallies by an 81-62 margin, frequently pushing his opponent back during exchanges. While Shelton initially controlled the serve and dictated the pace, Sinner regained command with aggressive shots. By the third set, Shelton's mental resilience began to wane. Sinner captivated the crowd at a pivotal 4-5, 40/30 moment with an impressive half-volley after a sharp return from Shelton.

