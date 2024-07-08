Left Menu

Is South Korea's Archery Dominance Under Threat?

South Korea, historically dominant in Olympic archery, faces new challenges as other nations like India close the gap. Pre-Olympic performances have been subpar, and rising talents from other countries threaten their longstanding reign. India, sending a full contingent, aims for its first Olympic archery medal in Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:43 IST
South Korea, renowned for its dominance in Olympic archery since the 1988 Seoul Games, may see its stronghold waning as nations such as India quickly close the gap.

The South Korean archery team, debuting in the 1984 Los Angeles Games, has accumulated 43 medals—27 gold, nine silver, and seven bronze—and has continuously won the women's team event since its inception in 1988. However, recent pre-Olympic and World Cup events have revealed chinks in their armor, suggesting potential difficulties in maintaining their leading position in Paris.

India, never having won an Olympic archery medal, is fielding a six-member team for the first time in 12 years. Their rising stars, including Dhiraj Bommadevara and Deepika Kumari, are showing immense promise, aiming to secure the nation's first Olympic archery medal.

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

