Is South Korea's Archery Dominance Under Threat?

South Korea, renowned for its dominance in Olympic archery since the 1988 Seoul Games, may see its stronghold waning as nations such as India quickly close the gap.

The South Korean archery team, debuting in the 1984 Los Angeles Games, has accumulated 43 medals—27 gold, nine silver, and seven bronze—and has continuously won the women's team event since its inception in 1988. However, recent pre-Olympic and World Cup events have revealed chinks in their armor, suggesting potential difficulties in maintaining their leading position in Paris.

India, never having won an Olympic archery medal, is fielding a six-member team for the first time in 12 years. Their rising stars, including Dhiraj Bommadevara and Deepika Kumari, are showing immense promise, aiming to secure the nation's first Olympic archery medal.

