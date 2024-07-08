Sanath Jayasuriya Named Interim Head Coach of Sri Lanka's Cricket Team

Sanath Jayasuriya, former Sri Lanka captain, has been named interim head coach of the island nation's cricket team just ahead of a crucial white-ball home series against India starting later this month.

The Indian team is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs, beginning on July 27.

The 55-year-old Jayasuriya, renowned as a swashbuckling opener during his playing days, takes on the interim role following the resignation of Englishman Chris Silverwood. Silverwood stepped down after Sri Lanka's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, where the team exited at the league stage.

Jayasuriya, who has also served as a chief selector in the past, is set to lead Sri Lanka's Test team on their England tour, according to The 'Daily Mirror'.

One of the most aggressive batsmen of his generation, Jayasuriya recently served as a consultant for the team during this year's T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

Having featured in 110 Tests from 1991 to 2007, Jayasuriya amassed 6973 runs at an average of 40.07, including 14 centuries and 31 fifties.

In the 445 ODIs he played, he scored 13,430 runs at an average of 32.36, with 28 hundreds and 68 half centuries.

Jayasuriya was a crucial member of the Sri Lankan squad that won the 1996 ODI World Cup and also served as a member of Parliament from 2010-15.

