Fonseca Takes Charge at AC Milan Amid Fan Skepticism

New AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca was met with skepticism and doubts upon his arrival at the club this Monday.

Fans are upset that Bologna revelation Joshua Zirkzee has seemingly chosen Manchester United over Milan and that the seven-time European champion still lacks a replacement for the departed Olivier Giroud at center forward.

Milan has not made a single signing during the opening days of the transfer window, despite finishing 19 points behind Serie A champion Inter Milan last season.

"We all know that we need a center forward. We're working together to bring in the right striker with the right attributes," Fonseca said after signing a three-year contract last month to replace Stefano Pioli. "If we want to play in the final third of the pitch, we need a player who can dominate in the final third."

Added Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the new face of Milan's management as a special advisor under American ownership: "We have someone in mind we're aiming to sign. I'm not going to give names but there is someone we're targeting."

Giroud's departure after his contract expired, and the mentioned potential replacements Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku, add to the urgency. Teenage sensation Francesco Camarda has been slated to start the season with Milan Futuro, the Rossoneri's new Serie C side.

"There's a Portuguese expression that says, 'Hurrying and rushing is the enemy of perfection,'" Fonseca said. "We know what we want and we'll do it when the time comes."

Another issue in Milan's market is that Pioli's expected move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia has fallen through, leaving Milan still responsible for paying the former coach and his staff an estimated 10 million euros ($11 million) in salaries.

The gap to crosstown rival Inter has been evident with six straight derby losses for Milan. The first derby of next season comes in September. Napoli, 2023's champion, is also expected to produce a renewed challenge under new coach Antonio Conte.

"We'll fight in every match and that will be no different against Inter," Fonseca asserted. "We can't fear anyone."

Fonseca, who has experience in Italy from coaching Roma (2019-21) and stints at Lille and Shakhtar Donetsk, said he's aware of the responsibility but also feels tremendous pride. During his first day at Milan's training ground, Milanello, Ibrahimovic showed him the club's packed trophy room.

"I want to be part of the club's history," Fonseca stated.

Fonseca, married to a Ukrainian, wore a pin featuring Ukraine's flag on his suit lapel, emphasizing a personal and social commitment: "I think we have the responsibility to not forget what's going on in Ukraine," he referred to the ongoing war with Russia.

