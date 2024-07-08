Left Menu

Dambulla Sixers Triumph: Phillips and Pathirana Reflect on Highs and Lows

Despite strong performances from Glenn Phillips and Matheesha Pathirana, the Colombo Strikers fell short in their LPL match against the Dambulla Sixers. Both players discuss their strategies and game highlights, with Phillips highlighting individual efforts and Pathirana focusing on future plans and team dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:16 IST
Glenn Phillips. (Photo- Colombo Strikers X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Dambulla Sixers claimed victory against Colombo Strikers in their Lanka Premier League (LPL) match on Sunday, despite notable contributions from the Strikers' Glenn Phillips and Matheesha Pathirana. Scores from Phillips (52), Angelo Perera (41), and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (36) set a competitive target of 185/6 in 20 overs. However, half-centuries by Kusal Perera (80) and Reeza Hendricks (54) propelled Dambulla to chase the total with eight wickets and 13 balls to spare.

In a post-match discussion, Phillips and Pathirana examined their performances and strategies for the upcoming fixture against Jaffna Kings on Wednesday. Phillips remarked, 'Today's wicket was good. Angelo Perera gave us a great start, and Matheesha's final over was crucial, despite the loss.'

Glenn also emphasized teamwork in maintaining the run rate during the challenging match, stating, 'The way other boys batted around me made it easier to keep the runs going.' Reflecting on Pathirana's crucial over, he added, 'Matheesha was outstanding under pressure, and his performance was superb.'

Dambulla Sixers have maintained an edge in the LPL with six wins in the last nine head-to-heads. Pathirana, discussing future strategy, said, 'My plan is to bowl dot balls, and the team supports this. I aim to improve it further in future games.'

Strikers' captain Thisara Perera has been a source of guidance for the young bowlers. Pathirana noted, 'We plan to execute our strategies, and our captain's advice has been invaluable.' He added that maintaining composure during high-pressure overs is key, saying, 'I try not to overthink and stick to the strategy.'

Colombo Strikers have encountered fierce competition from top LPL teams like Kandy Falcons, Galle Guardians, and Kandy Kings. With two wins and two losses, they currently sit third with four points. (ANI)

